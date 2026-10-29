Raymond Aktie

Raymond für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893582 / ISIN: USY721231212

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.10.2026 11:59:04

Raymond James: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced record net revenues and net income for both the quarter and the full fiscal year. For long-term investors, the wealth management firm continues to convert scale and advisor retention into steady organic asset expansion across market cycles. Three key takeaways from executive management explain where the business is heading.

Organic growth in the Private Client Group, the firm's main wealth management unit, relies on attracting productive financial advisors and expanding existing client accounts.

Management paused share buybacks during the quarter to evaluate a potential acquisition, but the firm is returning to its baseline capital allocation strategy after ending those discussions.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Raymond Ltd Unsponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Raymond Ltd Unsponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:33 Oktober 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen