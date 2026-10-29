Raymond James: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced record net revenues and net income for both the quarter and the full fiscal year. For long-term investors, the wealth management firm continues to convert scale and advisor retention into steady organic asset expansion across market cycles. Three key takeaways from executive management explain where the business is heading.

Organic growth in the Private Client Group, the firm's main wealth management unit, relies on attracting productive financial advisors and expanding existing client accounts.

Management paused share buybacks during the quarter to evaluate a potential acquisition, but the firm is returning to its baseline capital allocation strategy after ending those discussions.

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