Raymond James Financial Aktie
WKN: 875072 / ISIN: US7547301090
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22.04.2026 22:56:17
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $542 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $2.36 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $564 million or $2.83 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $4.262 billion from $3.845 billion last year.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $542 Mln. vs. $493 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.72 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue: $4.262 Bln vs. $3.845 Bln last year.
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