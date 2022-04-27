|
27.04.2022 23:18:47
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $323 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $355 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $331 million or $1.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $2.67 billion from $2.37 billion last year.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $323 Mln. vs. $355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.
