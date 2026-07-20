Raymond Aktie
WKN: 893582 / ISIN: USY721231212
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20.07.2026 22:15:00
Raymond James Keeps Poaching Advisors From Wall Street's Biggest Firms. Here's Why That Matters for the Stock.
Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) ended the first quarter of 2026 with 9,076 financial advisors. That is up from 8,372 financial advisors five years earlier, representing a roughly 2% annual compound growth rate in the advisor count. On the surface, that doesn't sound like such an impressive statistic, but you need to think about what each new advisor brings to the table. When you do that, you start to see just how powerful a model Raymond James has created.In the first quarter of 2021, Raymond James had roughly $970 billion in assets under administration. That's basically all the cash the company's customers have. Five years later, that figure was nearly $1.6 trillion, a 10% compound annual growth rate. By the end of May, that number had increased to $1.9 trillion, with around 60% of that in fee-based accounts. Those accounts generate recurring fees that are annuity-like. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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