Raymond James Ltd. Deepens Wealth Management Leadership Team

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., today announced that effective immediately, the following changes will be made to its Wealth Management leadership team.

Mario Addeo, formerly EVP, Head of Private Client Solutions, is appointed to Vice Chair, Private Client Group. In this new role, Mario will focus on business building and elevating the firm's brand and reputation within the investment industry.

Richard Rousseau, formerly EVP, Head of Wealth Management is appointed to Vice Chair, Private Client Group, Quebec. Richard will dedicate his efforts to expanding the firm's platform in this important market.

"Both Mario and Richard have been integral to the impressive growth of our wealth management business over the past five years," said Paul Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd. " Under their leadership, our advisors and portfolio managers now oversee over $50 billion of assets under administration on behalf of their clients. Raymond James has emerged as Canada's largest and fastest growing independent investment dealer. Our Wealth Management leadership team is fortunate to continue to benefit from the expertise and experience of Mario and Richard in these key roles."

The firm also announced the following appointments.

Sybil Verch, formerly National Director, Wealth Management, is promoted to EVP, Head of Private Client Solutions, replacing Mario Addeo. Since joining the firm in 2011, Sybil has held increasingly senior roles, and is widely respected as a strong advocate for advisors, helping them strengthen business practices and client relationships. In addition to delivering progressive products, solutions and services to advisors, Sybil will also lead the firm's Practice Management initiatives.

Jamie Coulter, formerly SVP and Toronto Complex Manager, is promoted to EVP, Head of Wealth Management, replacing Richard Rousseau. In this important role, Jamie will be responsible for leading the firm's branch network, overseeing both the independent corporate advisors and the independent agents. Jamie first joined the predecessor firm of Raymond James in 1995 and has held senior positions in both the firm's private client and equity capital markets divisions.

"These appointments help in many ways to deepen our Wealth Management leadership team and I am confident that Sybil and Jamie will build upon the strong foundation already in place," said Allison. "Our priority remains to make Raymond James the home for independent minded advisors who are drawn to our unique culture and ability to deliver world class products and solutions to Canadians coast to coast."

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including: private client services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading.

Through its network of approximately 8,000 financial/investment advisors across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Raymond James manages more than US$838 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,300 companies in Canada and the United States.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.