Rayonier Advanced Materials Aktie

Rayonier Advanced Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A115CX / ISIN: US75508B1044

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06.04.2026 02:57:56

Rayonier Advanced Materials Reports Isolated Fire At Jesup Facility; No Injuries

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) confirmed that an isolated fire occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on April 4 in the digester area of its Jesup, Georgia facility during a scheduled annual maintenance outage. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the company's on-site team with support from local first responders. Importantly, there were no injuries and no off-site impacts reported.

The company has begun standard follow-up measures, including a root cause investigation and repair planning. Jesup is now resuming operations following the outage, though one production line remains offline due to the incident.

While operational impacts are still being assessed, Rayonier Advanced Materials does not currently expect any material effect on its ability to meet customer commitments in a timely manner.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. closed at $10.62 on April 2, down $0.52 or 4.67%. In after-hours trading at 8:00 p.m. EDT, the stock slipped further to $10.50, marking a decline of $0.12 or 1.13%.

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