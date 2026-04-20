Rayonier Advanced Materials Shares Drop 11% On CEO Exit, Strategic Review Announcement

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) stock fell 11.31 percent to $9.06, losing $1.15 on Monday, following the abrupt resignation of its President and CEO, and the announcement of a formal strategic review process.

The stock is currently trading at $9.06, compared to its previous close of $10.21 on the New York Stock Exchange. During the session, the stock hit a high of $10.01 and a low of $8.15, with trading volume surging to 3,769,176 shares, more than triple its average daily volume of 1,021,957.

The drop comes right after CEO Scott M. Sutton stepped down, leading to the formation of an interim Office of the CEO. The company did mention receiving some unsolicited interest and has brought on Morgan Stanley to check out "strategic alternatives".

Rayonier Advanced Materials' stock has fluctuated between $3.35 and $11.85 in the past year.