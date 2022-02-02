Rayonier Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.7 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $10.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.0 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $262.0M from $205.5M last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $8.7 Mln. vs. $10.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q4): $262.0M vs. $205.5M last year.