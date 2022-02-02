02.02.2022 22:19:06

Rayonier Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.7 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $10.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.0 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $262.0M from $205.5M last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $8.7 Mln. vs. $10.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q4): $262.0M vs. $205.5M last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rayonier Inc REITmehr Nachrichten