RaySearch and Vision RT Announce Strategic Partnership

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While details of these developments are currently confidential, both companies' intention is to deliver both improved integration and entirely new capabilities to radiation oncology professionals, to help enhance workflow and improve clinical decision-making.

Vision RT and RaySearch make natural partners as their activities are very complementary, while they are both highly focused on innovative customers looking to deliver high quality care in the radiation oncology space.

Norman Smith, founder and CEO of Vision RT, says: "RaySearch continue to develop highly valuable and innovative technologies within the radiation oncology space. We are delighted to be entering a partnership with RaySearch, during which we will be developing interfaces to ensure seamless workflows between our respective products and collaborating with joint customers to further enhance their user experience."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "I believe that the combination of Vision RT sensor technologies and the software capabilities of RayStation, RayCare and RayCommand has great potential."



About Vision RT

Vision RT defines the standard of care in Surface Guided Radiation Therapy. We provide superior solutions for the radiotherapy market, with products installed in many of the leading treatment centers in the world, including around 70% of the 50 US News "Best Hospitals for Cancer". With 70 granted patents plus 51 pending, we continue to innovate in the radiation oncology space and are committed to making SGRT the standard of care for all patients, worldwide. Vision RT is part of the William Demant Invest (WDI) family, a leading Danish Medtech investor with a long-term investment perspective. The companies in WDI employ more than 18,000 people, with a total revenue of more than $3 billion.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system and RayCare®*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

