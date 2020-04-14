RaySearch Postpones Annual General Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The board of directors of RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting 2020, previously scheduled to be held on May 19, 2020.

The decision has been made as a precautionary measure considering the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and the prohibition against holding public gatherings of more than 50 participants.

The Annual General Meeting will be held no later than June 30, 2020 in accordance with applicable legislation and RaySearch will publish an invitation no later than four weeks prior to the new date.

