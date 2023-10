Raytheon Adds AI to Cybersecurity Defense Lineup

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Raytheon wants AI to do its emergency prep. The aerospace and defense contractor filed a patent application for a system for "automated generation of playbooks for responding to cyberattacks." Essentially, Raytheon 's gives users recommendations on what actions to take in the event of a cyber attack. This patent seems to specifically counter malware attacks as they can vary widely, therefore defense and protection strategies need to be varied, too. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel