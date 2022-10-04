Raytheon Bags $1B Hypersonic Missile Contract

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. Pentagon is obsessed with hypersonic missiles (and for good reason).China declared its first hypersonic missile "operational" in 2019, and demonstrated its use in that country's recent pressure campaign against Taiwan. This "DF-17" missile is said to be capable of reaching speeds 10x the speed of sound (Mach 10). Russia has actually used hypersonics in combat at least once, striking a target in Ukraine with a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile in August, and has reportedly deployed two other hypersonic variants. And now America is in a race to catch up, and looking to its defense contractors to help.Continue reading