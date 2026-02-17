Raytheon Bags AFRL Contract To Develop U.S. Production Of Thin Film Lithium Niobate Wafers

(RTTNews) - Raytheon (RTX), an RTX business, Tuesday announced that the company has been awarded a contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop a domestic production capability for thin film lithium niobate or TFLN wafers.

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will leverage its expertise in ion slicing to assist US-based company G&H in developing the process for manufacturing high-quality TFLN wafers.

Once the process is established, production will transition to G&H in early 2026, which will manufacture the TFLN wafers at low-rate initial production, the company noted.

In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $200.96, up 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.