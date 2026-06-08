Rara Terra Minerals Aktie

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08.06.2026 16:26:18

Raytheon Investing $100 Mln To Expand Its Portsmouth, Rhode Island-based Facility

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Monday it is investing $100 million to expand its Portsmouth, Rhode Island-based facility, which has been operating for more than 60 years. The facility supports undersea technology, combat systems and radars.

The expansion will accelerate Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) testing by increasing capacity and boost Patriot GEM-T subcomponent production to meet growing global demand.

This investment comes eight months after the company's $53 million investment to expand its Radar Production Facility in Andover, Massachusetts. LTAMDS is a radar designed to defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic weapons.

Raytheon is under contract for multiple LTAMDS radars for the U.S. Army and Poland. The program also recently completed its ninth successful flight test, using the radar's multiple arrays to track and intercept a surrogate target.

The Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) —designed for intercepting all types of airborne threats, including tactical ballistic missiles —is a primary effector for the combat-proven Patriot air and missile defense system.

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