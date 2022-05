Raytheon Technologies: Buy on the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like much of the industrial sector, aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) near-term earnings prospects are being challenged by a confluence of negative forces. If it isn't the ongoing impact of the pandemic (in particular, China's severe lockdown response to the latest outbreak), it's the exacerbation of already significant raw material and supply chain issues by the war in Ukraine.That said, the company's long-term prospects remain excellent, and Raytheon is an attractive stock. Here's why.It's not difficult to sum up Raytheon's first-quarter earnings report and upgraded full-year outlook. Simply put, management lowered its full-year revenue expectations, primarily due to the loss of commercial aviation revenue from Russia as part of sanctions imposed on that country, but maintained its full-year earnings and free cash flow (FCF) expectations.Continue reading