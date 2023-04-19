Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 14:00:00

Raytheon Technologies awarded $237 million counter-UAS contract

Delivering critical capabilities to support the Army's defense against enemy drones

TUCSON, Ariz., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) was awarded a $237 million U.S. Army contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors (KuRFS) and Coyote® effectors to detect and defeat unmanned aircraft.

As part of the U.S. Army’s Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, called LIDS, KuRFS provides advanced 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote low-cost effectors defeat drones.

The contract includes a combination of fixed-site and mobile systems as well as a quantity of effectors, designated to support the Army's U.S Central Command operations.

"The KuRFS radar and Coyote effectors effectively detect and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, an increasingly evident and global threat," said Tom Laliberty president of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "LIDS is operationally deployed, providing a proven, reliable, and essential layer of defense against enemy drones." 

KuRFS precision targeting radar and the scaled Ku720 mobile sensing radar deliver persistent detection, identification and tracking of airborne threats. The Coyote Block 2 defeats single drones and swarms varying in size and maneuverability, and at higher altitudes and longer ranges than similar class systems.

The U.S. Army's LIDS integrates KuRFS and the Coyote family of effectors with Northrop Grumman's Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, or FAADC2, and Syracuse Research Corporation's electronic warfare system. Together, these systems create a multi-mission fixed, relocatable, or mobile deployed system that provides a complete extended-range defense solution.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

