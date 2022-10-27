27.10.2022 14:00:00

Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-cfo-to-present-at-bairds-2022-global-industrial-conference-301660720.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen