Raytheon Technologies Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.10 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $0.77 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 billion or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $15.72 billion from $15.25 billion last year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.10 Bln. vs. $0.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $15.72 Bln vs. $15.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $4.60 - $4.80 Full year revenue guidance: $67.75 - $68.75 Bln