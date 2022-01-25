Raytheon Technologies Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $686 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $135 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $17.04 billion from $16.42 billion last year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

