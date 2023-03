Raytheon Technologies Could Supercharge Its Earnings Potential in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) should mark June 19, the date of the Paris Air Show. That's when Raytheon's management will hold an investor-day event at the show where it has promised to announce plans for potential synergies for its business realignment. If history is anything to go by, it could be a game-changing announcement.At the end of January, management announced a plan to restructure its four segments into three. The company is a creation of the merger of the two former commercial aerospace businesses of United Technologies (Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace) and the two defense businesses of the former Raytheon Company: Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD) and Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS). They have operated as four separate segments, but management plans to create three segments: Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, and Raytheon.Continue reading