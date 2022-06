Raytheon Will Move Its HQ to the DC Metro Area

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day."Offensive operations, often times, is the surest, if not the only means of defense," wrote George Washington in 1799. For defense contractors in 2022, moving to Washington seems the surest means of shoring up business.Defense giant Raytheon Technologies said Tuesday that it will relocate its global headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts to the Washington, DC metro area, the latest move in a geographic consolidation of the industry.Continue reading