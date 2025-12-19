Rara Terra Minerals Aktie
ISIN: CA75382L1031
|
19.12.2025 09:29:00
Raytheon Wins $168 Million Contract To Supply Patriot Air Defense Equipment To Romania
(RTTNews) - Raytheon, a unit of aerospace and defense company RTX Corporation (RTX), on Friday said it has secured a $168 million contract to provide Romania with equipment for its Patriot air and missile defense system.
The foreign military sales contract includes a radar, command and control system, launchers, and other support and test equipment.
Raytheon said Patriot is the only combat-proven ground-based air and missile defense system capable of defending against long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats. It serves as the foundation of air defense for 19 countries and continues to demonstrate effectiveness against complex aerial threats and large-scale attacks.
This contract marks Romania's second Patriot order within a year. Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain have also placed orders for additional Patriot systems in 2025.
"Patriot remains the air and missile defense system of choice worldwide," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Analysen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX beendet Handel auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.