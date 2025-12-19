Rara Terra Minerals Aktie

ISIN: CA75382L1031

19.12.2025 09:29:00

Raytheon Wins $168 Million Contract To Supply Patriot Air Defense Equipment To Romania

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, a unit of aerospace and defense company RTX Corporation (RTX), on Friday said it has secured a $168 million contract to provide Romania with equipment for its Patriot air and missile defense system.

The foreign military sales contract includes a radar, command and control system, launchers, and other support and test equipment.

Raytheon said Patriot is the only combat-proven ground-based air and missile defense system capable of defending against long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats. It serves as the foundation of air defense for 19 countries and continues to demonstrate effectiveness against complex aerial threats and large-scale attacks.

This contract marks Romania's second Patriot order within a year. Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain have also placed orders for additional Patriot systems in 2025.

"Patriot remains the air and missile defense system of choice worldwide," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon.

