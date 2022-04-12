RAYUS Radiology Adds New Cutting Edge, Wide-bore MRI Scanner to its Imaging Service Line

Ultrawide 80 centimeter-bore enhances MRI scanning for bariatric and claustrophobic patients

High-V DryCool (0.55 Tesla) MRI platform expands the range of clinical applications

Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and innovative image processing ensure crisp high-quality results for clinical use

MINNEAPOLIS , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, has amplified its high-end technology imaging solutions with the addition of a new innovative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner – the MAGNETOM Free.Max from Siemens Healthineers – at its location in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The new MAGNETOM Free.Max combines technological advances in AI digitalization at a 0.55 Tesla (T) field strength, enabling a wider range of clinical applications for imaging the brain, abdomen, spine and joints, lungs, and blood vessels. It offers the largest cylindrical MRI opening to date at 80 centimeters (cm) wide compared to the normal 60 to 70 cm and is quieter than many legacy 1.5T MRI machines, enhancing the experience for a broad range of patient types.

"Radiologists want freedom of choice when selecting the best MRI approach for their patients. The state-of-the-art Free.Max MRI scanner gives clinicians another option for high-quality MRI imaging," said Jonathan Wiener, M.D., board-certified, subspecialized radiologist, and director of MRI for RAYUS Radiology in Southeast Florida. "It is a key step toward ensuring that all patients have access to high-quality MRI services, including larger-sized individuals and those who are claustrophobic."

The MAGNETOM Free.Max was developed and manufactured by Siemens Healthineers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for use in the United States in July 2021. RAYUS Radiology is among the first organizations in the United States to offer this innovative diagnostic radiology solution.

"Siemens Healthineers is thrilled to collaborate with RAYUS Radiology to expand access to MRI," said Jane Kilkenny, vice president of MR at Siemens Healthineers USA. "We believe the MAGNETOM Free.Max will help deliver on this goal and will improve the quality of diagnostic imaging for more patients in Florida."

"The MAGNETOM Free.Max inaugurates a new era of diagnostic imaging services at RAYUS and underscores our company's commitment to acquiring technologies that advance and accelerate patient care," said Kim Tzoumakas, chief executive officer at RAYUS Radiology. "Our goal is to help ensure that all patients have the best possible experience and outcomes when undergoing diagnostic imaging."

