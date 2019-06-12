RB Honored with 2019 American Business Awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program and Communications Executive of the Year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and hygiene company RB – maker of popular consumer brands including Lysol, Air Wick, Mucinex, and Enfamil – took home the "Bronze Stevie" award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and the "Silver Stevie" award for Communications Executive of the Year at the 2019 American Business Awards last night in New York City.

The American Business Awards honor achievements by organizations operating in the United States in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development.

The "Bronze Stevie" award recognized RB's Corporate Social Responsibility program, Give Time. The program allows employees to make an impact in their communities by giving time and skills to philanthropic causes. Employees are given two paid volunteer days per year, on top of their existing vacation and holiday time, to give back. In 2018, RB employees gave their time to the American Heart Association, ARC, Boys & Girls Club, CDC Foundation, Dress for Success, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Make-a-Wish Utah, March of Dimes, Northwest Arkansas Community College, Salvation Army, Rogers Public Schools, Utah Association for Intellectual Disabilities, Utah Family Care Centers, University of Arkansas and Women in the Workforce.

RB's head of corporate communications for North America, Lynn Kenney, was honored with a "Silver Stevie" award for Communications/PR Executive of the Year. Whether meeting the communications needs of more than 20 iconic brands, developing an intranet to improve internal communications, or launching a new CSR program, Kenney has elevated RB's corporate reputation while simultaneously mentoring the next generation of communication executives.

"RB is focused on giving employees what we call the 'freedom to succeed,' whether that's outside the office doing meaningful volunteer work through our Give Time program, or encouraging individual employees to take risks and pursue their ambitions," said Kenney. "It's an honor to be recognized for work I truly enjoy doing, and I'm grateful that RB's unique culture has given me this opportunity."

More than 3,800 nominations were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 200 professionals, whose average scores determined the winners.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a dinner ceremony at the Marriot Marquis.

