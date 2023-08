RBA interest rates: Australian borrowers given reprieve as Reserve Bank pauses again

The RBA has left the official cash rate on hold at 4.1%, the highest level since 2012, in line with investors’ expectationsRBA interest rates live updates: latest news and reaction after the Reserve Bank decision todayGet our morning and afternoon news emails, free app or daily news podcastAustralia’s borrowers have had another reprieve with the Reserve Bank opting to extend its pause in interest rate rises while it assesses if further increases are needed to curb inflation.The RBA left its cash rate unchanged at 4.1%, the highest level since 2012. Investors had bet the central bank would stay put for a second consecutive month while a slight majority of economists had forecast a 13th increase in the current cycle.Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel