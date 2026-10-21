Bancorp Aktie
WKN: A0DPKZ / ISIN: US05969A1051
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22.10.2026 00:45:01
RBB Bancorp: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 20, 2026, RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) reported a 25% quarterly net income increase to $12.6 million driven by higher net interest income and loan growth. The bank is expanding commercial lending and resolving legacy nonperforming assets to strengthen long-term core earning power. Three things management said stand out.
Expanding into Northern California through a new loan production office (LPO)--an office dedicated to commercial loan origination without deposit-taking facilities--allows the bank to diversify into commercial and industrial (C&I) and construction loans while single-family residential (SFR) mortgage activity slows.
Management continues to reduce nonperforming assets (NPAs)--loans where borrowers have stopped making scheduled interest or principal payments--and plans to divest its sole remaining real estate owned (REO) property acquired via foreclosure in Los Angeles during early 2027.
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|Bancorp IncShs
|51,14
|2,42%
|RBB Bancorp
|26,52
|0,63%
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