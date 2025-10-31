RBC Bearings Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $60.0 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $48.5 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $91.2 million or $2.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $455.3 million from $397.9 million last year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.0 Mln. vs. $48.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $455.3 Mln vs. $397.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $454.0 - $462.0 Mln