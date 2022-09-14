RBC Bearings Transfers Stock Listing From Nasdaq To NYSE

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Inc. (ROLL) Wednesday announced that it is transferrering the listing of its common stock and preferred stock listings to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq.

The RBC common stock and Series A Preferred Stock are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on Monday, September 26, 2022, under the ticker symbols of "RBC" and "RBCP," respectively.

The common stock and the Series A Preferred Stock are expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on Friday, September 23, 2022.

"We are very pleased to be joining the NYSE alongside so many prestigious companies," said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RBC. "Since our initial listing on Nasdaq almost 20 years ago, we have grown into an industry leader that can now leverage the advantages provided by the NYSE platform."