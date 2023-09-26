26.09.2023 23:49:00

RBC Dominion Securities Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Patrick McAllister, Manager, Equity Advisory & Portfolio Management, RBC, and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and recognize the RBC DS investment advisor network.

RBC DS investment advisors participated in TMX Connects, a key initiative within the TSX Company Services Corporate Access Program, providing a platform for direct engagement between listed issuers and retail capital.

RBC Dominion Securities directly serves over 400,000 affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients across Canada with full-service investment management, wealth planning and banking solutions. RBC Dominion Securities is the largest wealth management firm in the country, backed by Canada's leading financial institution with more than 2,000 advisors. For more information, please visit RBC Dominion Securities.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rbc-dominion-securities-closes-the-market-301939546.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger weiter verunsichert: ATX zum Start freundlich -- DAX eröffnet etws leichter -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zunächst leicht nachgibt. In Asien zeigen sich die wichtigsten Börsen zur Wochenmitte höher. Die Wall Street gab am Dienstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen