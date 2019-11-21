RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2019. The estimates could change if the RBC ETFs experience subscriptions, redemptions or engage in portfolio transactions prior to the ex-dividend date or for other unforeseen factors.

The annual capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs generally represent net realized capital gains within the RBC ETFs and are typically not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional units of the respective RBC ETF. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective RBC ETF.

RBC GAM Inc. expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 31, 2019, while the final December monthly and quarterly cash distributions are expected to be announced on or about December 20, 2019. Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2019 will receive the 2019 annual reinvested distribution amounts.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2020.

The estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER ESTIMATED CAPITAL

GAIN PER

UNIT ESTIMATED CAPITAL

GAIN PER

UNIT AS % OF

NAV AT NOV.

15, 2019 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.0000 0.00% RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.0000 0.00% RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.0000 0.00% RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.0000 0.00% RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.0000 0.00% RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.0000 0.00% RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.0000 0.00% RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.0954 0.46% RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.1294 0.62% RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.0036 0.02% RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.1720 0.86% RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.0872 0.40% RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.0659 0.40% RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged)

ETF RBDI $0.0000 0.00% RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.0422 0.20% RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $0.2132 0.94% RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index

ETF RLDR $0.2630 1.19% RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.1432 0.68% RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $1.9706 5.31% RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $1.4904 5.31% RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $1.4175 5.00% RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.0000 0.00% RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.0000 0.00% RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $0.1161 0.38% RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $0.0878 0.38% RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.6272 2.80% RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.7212 3.08% RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $0.0821 0.39% RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

(USD Units)* RXD.U $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD

Units)* RXE.U $0.0000 0.00% RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.6539 2.57% RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF RLE $1.2772 4.73% RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.0000 0.00% RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD

Units)* RIG.U $0.0000 0.00% * Capital gain distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U,

RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Forward-looking information:

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2019 or December 31, 2019 (the RBC ETFs' tax year end, as applicable) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the RBC ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the RBC ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

Distribution estimates do not denote the yield a client may receive. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The year-end distribution estimates are provided by RBC GAM Inc. and are for information purposes only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. For more information, please speak with your investment advisor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

