RBC Global Asset Management Inc. lowers administration fees for certain RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and RBC Corporate Class Funds

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced that administration fees for certain RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and RBC Corporate Class Funds will be reduced effective March 1, 2020.

RBC GAM Inc. reviews administration fees on an ongoing basis. These fee reductions are part of RBC GAM's commitment to leadership in delivering value to investors.

The administration fees for the following funds and applicable series will be reduced effective March 1, 2020:

Fund Series Administration Fee Current Effective March 1, 2020 Money Market Funds





RBC Canadian T-Bill Fund A 0.10% 0.05% RBC Canadian Money Market Fund A 0.10% 0.05% RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund A 0.10% 0.05% Fixed-Income Funds





RBC Short Term Income Class A, Advisor 0.08% 0.03% RBC Bond Fund A 0.10% 0.05% RBC Global Bond Fund A 0.10% 0.05% RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund A 0.07% 0.05% RBC Global High Yield Bond Fund A 0.10% 0.05% Balanced Funds





RBC Monthly Income Fund A 0.09% 0.05% RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund A 0.10% 0.05% RBC Global Balanced Fund A 0.15% 0.10% Canadian Equity Funds





RBC Canadian Equity Fund A 0.12% 0.10% RBC Canadian Equity Class A, Advisor 0.06% 0.04% RBC O'Shaughnessy Canadian Equity Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC O'Shaughnessy All-Canadian Equity Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC Canadian Equity Income Class A, T5, Advisor, Advisor T5 0.13% 0.08% North American Equity Funds





RBC North American Value Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC North American Value Class A, Advisor 0.13% 0.08% RBC North American Growth Fund A 0.15% 0.10% U.S. Equity Funds





RBC U.S. Dividend Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC U.S. Dividend Class A, Advisor 0.13% 0.08% RBC U.S. Equity Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC U.S. Equity Class A, Advisor 0.10% 0.05% RBC U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Currency Neutral Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Growth Fund A 0.15% 0.10% RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Growth Fund II A 0.15% 0.10% RBC Life Science and Technology Fund A 0.15% 0.10% International Equity Funds





RBC International Equity Fund A 0.20% 0.15% RBC O'Shaughnessy International Equity Fund A 0.20% 0.15% RBC European Equity Fund A 0.20% 0.15% Global Equity Funds





RBC Global Dividend Growth Fund A 0.20% 0.15% RBC O'Shaughnessy Global Equity Fund A 0.20% 0.15% RBC Global Energy Fund A 0.20% 0.15% RBC Global Precious Metals Fund A 0.19% 0.15% RBC Global Resources Fund A 0.20% 0.15% RBC Global Resources Class A, Advisor 0.18% 0.13% RBC Global Technology Fund A 0.20% 0.15% BlueBay Funds





BlueBay Global Monthly Income Bond Fund A, Advisor, D, F, I*, O 0.20% 0.10% BlueBay European High Yield Bond Fund (Canada) A, Advisor, D, F, O 0.15% 0.10% BlueBay Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund A, Advisor, D, F, O 0.20% 0.10% BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Fund (Canada) A, Advisor, Advisor T5, T5, H*, D, F, FT5, I*, O 0.20% 0.10% BlueBay $U.S. Global Convertible Bond Fund (Canada) A, Advisor, Advisor T5, T5, D, F, FT5, O 0.20% 0.10%

*Effective June 30, 2016, Series H and Series I of these funds are no longer available for purchase by new investors.

Administration fees are used to pay for the following operating expenses of a fund: regulatory filing fees, fees and expenses associated with the Independent Review Committee, recordkeeping, accounting and fund valuation costs, custody fees, audit and legal fees, the costs of preparing and distributing annual and semi-annual reports, prospectuses, fund facts, statements and other investor communications.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and RBC Corporate Class Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

