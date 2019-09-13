RBC iShares Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Steven Leong, Director, Head of iShares Canada Product, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of five new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF (XQLT); iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF (XMTM); iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF (XVLU); iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (XSMC); and iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XSMH). They are a set of new products introduced under the RBC iShares alliance, a strategic alliance between BlackRock Canada and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.). iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XQLT; XMTM; XVLU; XSMC; and XSMH commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on September 10, 2019.

