RBC, TD, Lululemon Rank Among the World's Most Valuable Brands

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The world's most valuable brands have experienced record growth according to the Kantar BrandZTM Most Valuable Global Brands 2021 ranking, with the total worth reaching $7.1 trillion USD – equivalent to the combined GDP of France and Germany. The 42% increase; more than four times the study's annual average percentage increase over the past 15 years, has been driven by confidence derived from vaccine availability, economic stimulus packages and improving GDP outlooks. US brands account for 56 of the Top 100 brands, with Amazon and Apple leading the way – each now worth over US$½ trillion.









Rank 2021 Brand Brand Value 2021

($Mil. USD) % Change 2021

vs 2020 1 Amazon $ 683,852 64% 2 Apple $ 611,997 74% 3 Google $ 457,998 42% 4 Microsoft $ 410,271 26% 5 Tencent $ 240,931 60% 6 Facebook $ 226,744 54% 7 Alibaba $ 196,912 29% 8 Visa $ 191,285 2% 9 McDonald's $ 154,921 20% 10 MasterCard $ 112,876 4% Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2021

Three Canadian Brands appeared in the 2021 ranking. RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) retains its position as the most valuable brand in Canada at #63 in the Global Top 100 and the third most valuable bank brand. Valued at $27.6 billion USD (a 33% increase from 2020), RBC's brand value growth was one of the strongest among global banks in 2021 and was underpinned with strong equity performance.

"It was an honour to learn that RBC has been named Canada's most valuable brand for the third year in a row, and to see our brand value grow by 33%," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and CMO, RBC. "We are grateful to our customers for putting their trust in RBC, and to our employees for going above and beyond to deliver on our Purpose. They've been there for our clients and communities at a time when it's never mattered more, and their dedication is reflected in the strength of our brand."

TD Bank (value of $20.2 billion USD) remains the second most valuable brand in Canada, ranking at #90 on the Global Top 100 and the seventh most valuable bank brand. TD Bank continued to perform well on key consumer measures, including out-performing the Top 100 average on equity measures associated with being a meaningful brand.

"Canadian Banks showed an impressive rebound after the setbacks of 2020," said Scott Megginson, President of Kantar Canada, adding "The Brand Value of both RBC and TD is now higher than we've seen in our past five valuations, which is a testament to the resilience of these institutions and their strong equity with Canadian consumers. Many global banks saw further declines to Brand Value in 2021."









Rank 2021 Brand Brand Value 2021

($Mil. USD) % Change 2021

vs 2020 1 ICBC $ 37,765 -1% 2 Wells Fargo $ 27,995 -8% 3 RBC $ 27,607 33% 4 HDFC Bank $ 26,369 27% 5 J.P. Morgan $ 24,105 37% 6 Chase $ 21,830 7% 7 TD $ 20,208 17% 8 China Construction Bank $ 19,776 -6% 9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $ 19,468 48% 10 Bank of America $ 19,315 14% Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Bank Brands 2021

Lululemon ($17.9 billion USD) fell just $1 billion USD short of making the Global Top 100 Brands this year, and it now ranks as the world's fourth most valuable apparel brand. The brand experienced an 85% increase in Brand Value, which was more than twice the average growth among the Top 100. The shift to a work-from-home environment fuelled an increased demand for casual attire that propelled the fortunes of athleisure brands like Lululemon.











Rank 2021 Brand Brand Value 2021

($Mil. USD) % Change 2021

vs 2020 1 Nike $ 83,709 68% 2 Adidas $ 22,344 51% 3 Zara $ 21,382 0% 4 Lululemon $ 17,893 85% 5 Uniqlo $ 15,443 88% 6 H&M $ 6,871 47% 7 Puma $ 3,607 69% 8 Anta $ 3,005 N/A 9 The North Face $ 2,987 22% 10 ASOS $ 2,868 N/A Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Apparel Brands 2021

"2020-1 has been a record year for brand growth, and despite many facing a difficult year, our research has again proven that strong brands deliver superior shareholder returns, are more resilient and recover more quickly," comments Nathalie Burdet, CMO of Kantar. "With global ecommerce growing from 12% to 15% of all sales in 2020, it has been a positive year for brands involved in that value chain – from the retailers through to the couriers like FedEx and UPS. However, we have also seen growth in industries where many were predicting challenges early in the pandemic. Apparel brands for example have collectively grown even more than media and entertainment brands in the ranking, and luxury brands, despite reduced travel and lockdowns globally, have refocused their energies and seen growth as a result."

Other key trends highlighted in this year's Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands study include:

Amazon maintained its position as the world's most valuable brand, growing 64% to US$684bn (or the equivalent GDP of Poland ). Having first entered the BrandZ ranking in 2006, Amazon's value grew by almost $268bn this year and became the first half-a-trillion-dollar brand, joined by Apple, valued at $612bn .

maintained its position as the world's most valuable brand, growing 64% to (or the equivalent GDP of ). Having first entered the BrandZ ranking in 2006, Amazon's value grew by almost this year and became the first half-a-trillion-dollar brand, joined by Apple, valued at . Tesla is the fastest growing brand and became the most valuable car brand, growing its value by 275% year-on-year to $42.6bn

is the fastest growing brand and became the most valuable car brand, growing its value by 275% year-on-year to Five brands more than doubled their brand values: Pinduoduo, Meituan, Moutai and TikTok from China , and Tesla from the USA .

more than doubled their brand values: Pinduoduo, Meituan, Moutai and TikTok from , and Tesla from the . Overall growth has been fuelled by 69 brands increasing their value by at least 5% since 2020, together with 13 new entrants, including Zoom, Nvidia and AMD, and Spotify.

increasing their value by at least 5% since 2020, together with 13 new entrants, including Zoom, Nvidia and AMD, and Spotify. Technology dominates the top end of the Kantar BrandZ ranking, with seven of the top ten brands coming from the tech sector. Tech has also enabled non-tech brands to achieve significant growth, for example Gucci - harnessing the power of TikTok during the pandemic, and Domino's – leveraging online and delivery services. The Top 10 brands are today valued at $3.3 trillion , compared to $800 billion in 2011.

the ranking, with seven of the top ten brands coming from the tech sector. Tech has also enabled non-tech brands to achieve significant growth, for example Gucci - harnessing the power of TikTok during the pandemic, and Domino's – leveraging online and delivery services. The Top 10 brands are today valued at , compared to in 2011. US brands grew fastest in 2021 with their brand values growing an average 46% year-on-year, meaning the US now accounts for 74% of the Top 100's total value, despite having just 24% of global GDP.

with their brand values growing an average 46% year-on-year, meaning the US now accounts for 74% of the Top 100's total value, despite having just 24% of global GDP. China has consolidated its lead over Europe . Chinese brands have grown from 11% of the Top 100 value in 2011 to 14% today. European brands, in contrast, now represent 8% of the ranking's value versus 20% in 2011.

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021 ranking, report and extensive analysis are available now via www.kantar.com/brandz

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business' financial performance. Kantar's annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4 million consumers, for 18,000 brands in 51 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

About Kantar: Kantar is the world's leading data, insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

SOURCE Kantar Canada Inc.