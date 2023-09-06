|
06.09.2023 14:55:49
RBI governor urges fintech firms to form a self-regulatory body
The Reserve Bank of India governor, Shaktikanta Das, has suggested that financial technology companies should establish a self-regulatory body to address their needs and challenges. This would allow fintechs to voice their requirements more frequently and relieve the Reserve Bank of the full burden of regulation. Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar added that such a body could facilitate collaboration and build trust among consumers, investors, and regulators.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India
