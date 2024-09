RBI imposes monetary penalty on three NBFCs for non-compliance with directives

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed fines on three non-banking financial companies for failing to comply with regulatory directives. Hewlett Packard Financial Services, SMFG India Credit Company, and Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance were penalized amounts ranging from Rs 7,90,000 to Rs 23,10,000 for violations such as KYC guidelines and IT security measures. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India