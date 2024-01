RBI report calls for caps on state government guarantees

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a report calling for new restrictions on guarantees provided by state governments for project loans, and a complete prohibition on guarantees for the private sector. The report, issued by a working group, states that it is necessary to set a reasonable limit on the issuance of guarantees by state governments. The group has recommended that the ceiling for guarantees issued in a year should be either 5% of the state's revenue receipts or 0.5% of the state's gross domestic product, whichever is lower. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Zum vollständigen Artikel