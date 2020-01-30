RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. Announces Acquisition of Securities in Osino Resources Corp.

DENVER, CO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. ("RCF") reports that on January 30, 2020, it acquired 3,205,000 Units (the "Units") of Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) (the "Company" or "Osino") in connection with Osino's marketed equity offering (the "Offering") of 17,949,150 Units, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option of 1,923,150 Units, that was completed on January 30, 2020.

RCF acquired the Units at a price of C$0.78 per Unit, for a total price of C$2,499,900. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

Each Warrant is exercisable for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering at a price of C$1.05, or, in the event of the Company's notice of accelerated expiry upon the occurrence of Osino's common share price closing at C$1.09 for 5 consecutive trading days within the 9 months following closing of the Offering, each Warrant is exercisable for a period 30 days following such notice, and any unexercised Warrants after such period shall automatically expire.

Prior to the acquisition of the Units, RCF owned and controlled 5,611,729 Common Shares, and 500,000 Warrants exercisable at a price of C$0.55, representing approximately 8.33% of the Company's then issued and outstanding Common Shares and 9.01% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following completion of the Offering, RCF owns a total of (i) 8,816,729 Common Shares representing approximately 10.33% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares and (ii) 2,102,500 Warrants. Assuming exercise of all of the Warrants held by RCF, an aggregate of 10,919,229 Common Shares would be owned by RCF, representing approximately 12.49% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

RCF acquired the Units for investment purposes. RCF may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company.

Osino's head office is located at Suite 810 – 789 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1H2.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Osino's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com .

About RCF Opportunities Fund L.P.

RCF is a private investment fund.

