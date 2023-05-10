Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 22:13:59

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.73 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $10.95 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.06 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $71.52 million from $63.70 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $7.73 Mln. vs. $10.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $71.52 Mln vs. $63.70 Mln last year.

