08.10.2024 16:02:17

RCI Hospitality Q4 Sales Drop

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), an operator of clubs and restaurants, on Tuesday registered a decline in sales and same-store sales for the fourth-quarter.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded total sales of $72.1 million, down 2.6 percent from last year. Same-store sales was also down 1.1 percent.

Sales at nightclubs edged down 0.5 percent to $60.2 million from last year, but same-store sales grew 2.2 percent.

Sales at Bombshells stood at $11.9 million, down 12.2 percent from last year. Bombshells also recorded a 16.2 percent decline in same-store sales, negatively impacted by 26 closure days at five locations in the Houston area due to Hurricane Beryl in July.

New sales from the Stafford location, which opened in November last year, was partially offset by a decline in sales from the San Antonio location, which was sold at the beginning of September.

