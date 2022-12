RCI Hospitality To Acquire Five Adult Nightclubs In Texas For About $66.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) said that it agreed to acquire two Baby Dolls and three Chicas Locas adult nightclubs and their associated real estate in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets, for about $66.5 million.

The deal price consists of $25.0 million in total cash; 10-year, 7% seller financing notes totaling $25.5 million; and 200,000 restricted shares of common stock based on a per share price of $80, subject to a lock-up, leak out agreement.

The deal is expected to close in January.