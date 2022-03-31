|
31.03.2022 16:57:57
RCM Technologies At New High On Improved Quarterly Results
(RTTNews) - Shares of Engineering services company RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) are rising more than 12% Thursday morning after reporting improved quarterly results.
The company reported net income of $5.97 million, or $0.54 per share for the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $1.69 million or $0.15 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $3.7 million or $0.34 per share compared with loss of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share last year.
Revenue for the quarter increased 57.7% to $64.92 million from $41.16 million in the comparable period last year.
RCMT touched a new high of $10.74 this morning before slipping to trade at $9.64 currently.
