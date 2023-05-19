|
19.05.2023 14:37:00
RE/MAX Experiences Year-Over-Year Uptick in Franchise Sales and Renewals
Global Leader Signed 200+ New Franchise Sales and Nearly 300 Renewals in Q1 2023
DENVER, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, announced today that 206 additional franchises affiliated with the network during the first quarter of 2023 – nearly 17% more than in Q1 of 2022. Additionally, 293 existing RE/MAX brokerages, including 12 team offices, and two sub-regions renewed their agreements between January 1 and March 31, 2023.
Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, says the strong franchise sales quarter confirms that real estate entrepreneurs see tremendous value in aligning with a strong brand and vast global network – especially as the housing market continues to rebalance.
"Relationships and services drive the real estate business," Luft says. "With the housing market in a state of adjustment, real estate brokerage owners are looking to align and stay with a brand that has a strong worldwide presence and a network of knowledgeable and committed professionals – their peers. RE/MAX had a strong quarter of franchise sales and renewals because the RE/MAX network provides layers of confidence and support for owners and agents."
RE/MAX remains focused on providing valuable networking opportunities through events such as the recent 2023 RE/MAX Global Commercial Symposium and the upcoming The RE/MAX Collection 2023 Luxury Forum. RE/MAX events are tailored to provide valuable resources to real estate professionals with a growth mindset.
Steve Silcock, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Heritage in Florida, has experienced recent office growth of his own, expanding his operations this quarter through the acquisition of an unaffiliated brokerage. Silcock cites the strong RE/MAX brand presence as one of his greatest assets.
"Changing demographics and explosive growth in Central Florida have created a tremendous opportunity in the local residential market," Silcock says. "RE/MAX provides the technology and brand recognition that supports our continued expansion while allowing the core values and reputation of the brokerage to be carried forward."
RE/MAX also remains focused on technology and the roll out of MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE, which began at the end of 2022 in Canada and has been accelerated to regions in the U.S. in 2023.
RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.
For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.
About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.
1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-experiences-year-over-year-uptick-in-franchise-sales-and-renewals-301829252.html
SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RE-MAX Holdings Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: RE-MAX A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: RE-MAX A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.23
|Ausblick: RE-MAX A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: RE-MAX A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: RE-MAX A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: RE-MAX A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: RE-MAX A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: RE-MAX A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu RE-MAX Holdings Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RE-MAX Holdings Inc (A)
|19,20
|0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Leichte Gewinnmitnahmen in den USA -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die Wall Street schloss den Freitagshandel mit leichten Einbußen ab. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.