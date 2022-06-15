RE: Quality Temporary Services, Inc. - Notice of Data Privacy Event

Quality Temporary Services, Inc. ("Qualified Staffing") is notifying certain individuals of an incident that may affect the privacy of some personal information. Qualified Staffing is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of individuals' information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

Qualified Staffing recently concluded its investigation into a data privacy incident that impacted its computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to services. Upon learning of the incident, Qualified Staffing immediately worked to secure its systems and with the assistance of third party forensic specialists, and commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor may have accessed and/or acquired a limited amount of data stored on Qualified Staffing's systems between September 28, 2021 and October 13, 2021. A thorough and time-consuming review of the affected data was subsequently performed to determine whether it contained any sensitive information and identify affected individuals. This comprehensive review recently concluded on May 24, 2022.

The types of information that may have been accessed and/or acquired by the unauthorized actor may have included: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification card numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, payment card numbers, medical information, and health insurance information. Qualified Staffing is unaware of any or actual or attempted misuse of the affected information as a result of this incident.

Qualified Staffing treats its responsibility to safeguard information as an utmost priority. Qualified Staffing responded immediately to this incident and worked diligently to provide potentially affected individuals with an accurate and complete notice of the incident as soon as possible. As part of Qualified Staffing's ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of personal information in its care, it has reviewed and updated existing policies and procedures relating to data protection and security. Qualified Staffing has also implemented additional security measures to mitigate any risk associated with this incident and to better prevent future similar incidents. Qualified Staffing is providing notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and to regulators where required.

On June 14, 2022, Qualified Staffing began notifying potentially impacted individuals and regulatory authorities, as required. Although Qualified Staffing is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of the potentially affected information, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements, explanation of benefits, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call Qualified Staffing's dedicated toll-free number at (844) 439-7669 toll-free Monday through Friday from 8 am – 10 pm Central, or Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 7 pm Central (excluding major U.S. holidays). Be prepared to provide your engagement number B054211. Individuals may also write to Qualified Staffing at: 5361 Gateway Centre, Flint, MI 48507.

Qualified Staffing is committed to safeguarding personal information and will continue to work to enhance the protections in place to secure the information in its care.

