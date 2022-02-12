RE: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company - Notice of Data Privacy Event

City of Industry, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 -- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company ("UTM") is notifying certain individuals of a data privacy incident that may affect the privacy of a limited amount of personal information. UTM is unaware of any misuse of individual information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

UTM recently concluded its investigation into a data privacy incident involving a malware infection that impacted its computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to services. Upon becoming aware of the incident on or about April 25, 2021, UTM immediately became working with third-party forensic specialists to confirm the nature and scope of the incident and ensure the security of the IT environment. Through the investigation, UTM determined that an unknown actor may have viewed and taken certain information during a period of unauthorized access to its computer systems between April 5 and April 25, 2021. UTM conducted a thorough and time-consuming review of the accessible files to determine if they contained sensitive information and to whom the information related to. After conducting this thorough and comprehensive review, UTM completed its review on or about November 23, 2021.

The types of personal and/or medical information that may have been accessible by the unauthorized actor included: driver's license information, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical information, and name. At this time, UTM is unaware of any or actual or attempted misuse of the affected information as a result of this incident.

UTM treats its duty to safeguard personal information as an utmost priority. UTM responded immediately to this event and worked diligently to provide potentially affected individuals with accurate and complete notice of the event as soon as possible. With the assistance of third party specialists, UTM took steps to enhance the security of its systems. As part of UTM's ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of information in its care, UTM is reviewing existing policies and procedures and implementing internal training protocols to mitigate any risk associated with this event and to better prevent future events. On February 10, 2022, UTM began directly notifying potentially impacted individuals and regulatory authorities, as required.

While UTM is unaware of the misuse of any personal information impacted by this event, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against events of identity theft by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this event can call UTM's dedicated, toll-free number at (888) 397-0045, Monday through Friday 8 am – 10 pm CST, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 7 pm CST (excluding major U.S. holidays. Individuals may also write to UTM directly at: at 17295 E. Railroad, City of Industry, California 91748.

UTM is committed to safeguarding personal information and will continue to work to enhance the protections in place to secure the information in its care.

