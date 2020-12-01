Reaching Outlying Islands, Kimia Farma and BWA Launch the Klinik Apung

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is the biggest archipelago country in the world. Indonesia has more than 17,000 islands, which only 7,000 of the islands are about inhabited. Some of the inhabited islands in Indonesia are located in areas that are difficult to reach, which means the access of health services for the some of these islands is scant and inadequate.

PT Kimia Farma Tbk. (Kimia Farma) through their program Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in collaboration with the Al Qur'an Waqf Board (BWA) launch the Klinik Apung Program to help the government to improve health services in outlying islands in Indonesia.

Kimia Farma's General Affair and Human Capital Director, Dharma Syahputra said, the Klinik Apung was designed as one of Kimia Farma's humanitarian missions to nourish Indonesian people, especially in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic.

Dharma also added, this activity is in accordance with Kimia Farma's commitment to help the government implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which ensure efforts of a healthy life and achieve decent diet and nutrition for all people of all classes and ages.

"As a state-owned enterprises company which engage in the health sector, we have the determination to contribute in the act of making healthy society, especially in the midst of the Covid - 19 pandemic. Since, health is a major issue today. Through the Klinik Apung Program, we hope that health services in Indonesia will get better," said Dharma.

Kimia Farma Klinik Apung is the second ship to sail under the name of Klinik Apung Program. Previously, the first ship had sailed in West Lombok, NTB. This time, Kimia Farma with BWA to hold a series of social service activities and health services through road trips to small islands in the Kepulauan Seribu region.

Not only providing health services, Kimia Farma Klinik Apung Road Trip is also carried out as a form of assessment or initial survey in order to design the best program by adjusting environmental and society conditions in the outlying island areas of the Kepulauan Seribu region.

In addition, the Klinik Apung Program was created to educate the public regarding a Clean and Healthy Lifestyle (PHBS), as hope that healthy areas can be created where people are more independent to increase their knowledge of PHBS in their environment in the future.

Meanwhile Ichsan Salam as COO (Chief of Operational) of BWA said that this collaboration is a solution for the people who have difficulty reaching health services in outlying areas.

"BWA and Kimia Farma have a humanitarian mission and can work together for this noble goal. Moreover, Kimia Farma as a state-owned enterprises company can implement its CSR to support the government's SDGs in improving health," he said.

According to Ichsan, the Klinik Apung Road Trip uses the motorboat of Jelajah Pulau Terpencil Nusantara (JPTN) Fatahillah, which is the waqf from the waqif and BWA benefactors. It has been modified in such a way so that there is a clinic room equipped with medical equipment on board.

Ichsan explained, this Klinik Apung will reach 8 islands in the Kepulauan Seribu region with the Road Trip method starting from early December 2020 to July 2021. "These islands are Lancang Island, Untung Jawa Island, Tidung Island, Pari Island, Harapan Island (Kelapa), Pelangi Island, Panggang Island, and Pramuka Island," he explained.

As a form of Kimia Farma's concern in improving the health services in less affordable areas of Indonesia, the Kimia Farma Klinik Apung Program is expected to be medium for people in outlying areas to experience basic health services and regular specialist health services, maternal and child health services, as well as free emergency services.

"Hopefully in the future, healthy areas can be created in outlying islands with enhancement of public awareness about the healthy and clean lifestyles, also a focus on reducing sustainable sanitation, reducing stunting, and increasing the survival of mothers and children," he explained.

