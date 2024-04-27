|
27.04.2024 02:00:00
React 19 builds on async transitions
React 19, the latest version of Meta’s JavaScript library for rendering user interfaces, is now available in beta. The update introduces features such as async functions in transitions and the ability to access ref as a prop for function components.The React 19 beta was unveiled April 25. A React 19 beta upgrade guide has been published.React 19 adds support for using async functions in transitions to handle pending states, forms, errors, and optimistic updates automatically. Functions that use async transitions are called Actions. By building on top of Actions, React 19 introduces useOptimistic to manage optimistic updates and a new hook, React.useActionState, to handle common cases for Actions. Actions also are integrated with new <form> features for react-dom in React 19.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
