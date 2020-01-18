Read about next-gen 2021 GMC Yukon lineup at Carl Black Buick GMC

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, GMC unveiled the next generation of its long-running GMC Yukon lineup of traditional sport utility vehicles. More sleek and sophisticated than ever, these new models are sure to attract a lot of attention when they go on sale in Roswell sometime this summer. Local-area dealership Carl Black Buick GMC wanted to get a jump on providing information on the new models so that prospective buyers can get all the information they need right on its website.

The staff did this by creating a pair of model research pages dedicated to the lineup, one focusing on the 2021 GMC Yukon itself and another on its bigger sibling, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL. As this is a generational makeover, both models have been vastly redesigned both inside and out. As always, the family of vehicles will offer several different versions of itself to meet the needs of different types of drivers.

For instance, both the regular Yukon and the Yukon XL will offer the premium Denali trim lines they first introduced back in 1999. Not only that, but these Denali models are more upscale than ever before thanks to a host of enhancements and new features. Furthermore, the Yukon will be getting its own AT4 trim level for those drivers looking to get a premium off-road experience.

The staff at the dealership has made this information available on http://www.carlblackroswell.com/ and more information is available on the dealership's blog, also accessible via the website. Residents of the area with questions about the all-new 2020 GMC Yukon can direct them to the sales team at 888-491-7859. Carl Black Roswell is located at 11225 Alpharetta Hwy in Roswell.

SOURCE Carl Black Buick GMC Roswell