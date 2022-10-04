Read This Before Rushing to Buy Roblox Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bear market brings along with it plenty of potential opportunities for long-term investors. There will be easily scared investors and short-term traders who run for the exits, while disciplined and rational investors get a chance to buy stock from some fantastic companies that got caught up in the broader sell-off.Be wary though: Market (and macroeconomic) downturns do often reveal companies whose stock price does not match their financial metrics, creating bargains. But some stock prices are down for very good reasons. There has been a lot of talk about the metaverse lately and about companies working to take advantage of this hot new trend. This digital, three-dimensional world (or worlds) will be immersive and accessible in real-time by an unlimited number of people and it will allow for social interactions, commerce, and more. The metaverse concept also involves a range of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) scenarios. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is currently building up its game venue in the metaverse. The technologies its developing also have metaverse-related potential beyond gaming.Continue reading