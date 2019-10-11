Reader's Digest Names Columbiana, Ohio the 'Nicest Place in America'

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reader's Digest has named Columbiana, Ohio the winner of its third annual search for the "Nicest Places in America," a national crowd-sourced effort to shine a light on places where people are kind and treat each other with respect. Columbiana's story is featured in the November issue of the magazine and online at www.rd.com/nicest .

In Columbiananobody gets left behind and the helping-hand spectrum extends from one side of town to the other. The town's crown jewel, the Main Street Theater, which is known for its beloved theater productions that feature only actors with special needs, exemplifies the town's "irrepressible spirit of community" and "pay-it-forward mentality."

"At a time when some Americans are questioning their trust in each other, Columbiana has the answer: Nobody will ever get left behind," said Reader's Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. "This town is growing and changing, but, everyone is welcome to be a part of it. This is truly one of the nicest places we've ever written about. Giving back without wanting anything in return is a way of life in Columbiana. We hope it will shine as an example for communities all across this great country. "

This year's nationwide search received more than 1,000 submissions of stories of places across America where people are kind and civility is winning. From these submissions, Reader's Digest editors and a panel of judges, including Sarah Friar (CEO of NextDoor) and David Brooks (Op-ed columnist for the New York Times), selected the 50 Nicest Places in America —one for each state. After a nationwide poll, which drew in over 45,000 votes, Reader's Digest editors and judges, named Columbiana, Ohio the "Nicest Place in America."

The places named the "Nicest" in each state were:

Alabama : Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant in Brewton

: Alaska : North Pole

: Arizona : Kingman

: Arkansas : Texarkana

: California : Anaheim

: Colorado : Pueblo West Women's League in Pueblo West

: Connecticut : Clintonville Elementary School in North Haven

: Delaware : Estates at Saint Anne's in Middletown

: Florida : The Villages

: Georgia : The Fugees Academy in Clarkston

: Hawaii : Ahuimanu

: Idaho : Hidden Springs

: Illinois : Fox Point in Barrington

: Indiana : Lafayette Transitional Housing Center in Lafayette

: Iowa : Lansing Iowa Food Trust in Lansing

: Kansas : Cedar House in Abilene

: Kentucky : Winchester

: Louisiana : Houma

: Maine : Bristol

: Maryland : Whitehurst Community in Severna Park

: Massachusetts : Chiltonville Village in Plymouth

: Michigan : Armada

: Minnesota : Fertile

: Mississippi : Jourdan River Estates in Kiln

: Missouri : Columbia

: Montana : Ovando

: Nebraska : Sehnert's Bakery in McCook

: Nevada : Dayton

: New Hampshire : Pembroke

: New Jersey : Hunterdon County YMCA in Flemington

: New Mexico : Las Cruces

: New York : Harding Park in The Bronx

: North Carolina : Sunset Hills in Greensboro

: North Dakota : Watford City

: Oklahoma : Country Aire Estates in Broken Arrow

: Oregon : Molalla High School in Molalla

: Pennsylvania : Delta Pizza in Delta

: Rhode Island : Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett

: South Carolina : Lake Trollingwood

: South Dakota : Rapid City

: Tennessee : Franklin

: Texas : Texarkana

: Utah : Springville

: Vermont : Barre City

: Virginia : Colonial Beach

: Washington : Kitsap Peninsula

: West Virginia : B.A.R.K. Club at Doddridge County High School in West Union

: Wisconsin : The Lingonberry Llama Coffee Shop in Belleville

: Wyoming : S. Chestnut St. in Casper

The complete collection of their stories, as well as the stories submitted by hundreds of other nominees, can be found at rd.com/nicest .

Launched in 2017, the search for Nicest Places has resulted in thousands of stories THAT PORTRAY a kinder America. In 2017, the heartwarming story of the winning place, Gallatin, Tennessee, captured a growing city able to heal painful racial divides when faced with tragedy. In 2018, the winning place told the story of Yassin Terou , a Syrian refugee whose falafel restaurant has become an engine of kindness and charity in Knoxville.

This year, Reader's Digest welcomed Life Extension, a global authority on nutrition, health and wellness, as the first-ever sponsor of Nicest Places in America and the presenter of the companion program "Community Health Heroes." Created with Reader's Digest, Community Health Heroes celebrates communities and individuals committed to kindness, trust and health. The three winning Community Health Heroes—Camp Sweeney in Gainesville, Texas, People's Health Clinic in Park City, UT, and Nano Corona, resident of Okeechobee, FL—are featured at https://www.rd.com/communityhealthheroes/.

About Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. brand, simplifies and enriches consumers' lives by discovering and expertly selecting the most interesting ideas, stories, experiences and products in health, home, family, food, finance and humor. Reader's Digest is available online at RD.com; in print; via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and tablets; and can be accessed via its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Trusted Media Brands, Inc. comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and enduring expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands, is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit TMBI.com.

About Life Extension

Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For nearly 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality nutritional vitamins and supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

