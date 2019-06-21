Reader's Digest Reveals the 50 "Nicest Places in America"

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reader's Digest has named the 50 finalists of its third annual search for "The Nicest Place in America," a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect. In an era of cultural and political divides, "Nicest Places" is Reader's Digest's response.

Over a submission period of 31 days, Reader's Digest collected more than 1,000 stories of places across America where people are kind and civility is winning. From these submissions, Reader's Digest editors and a panel of judges selected 50 places – one for every state. Now, America will vote on which of these finalists will get a cover story in the November issue of Reader's Digest magazine. Nine others will also be featured.

The complete stories of the finalists, along with the hundreds of other nominees, can be found at rd.com/nicest . Public voting begins today and ends on July 21st.

"This year we sifted through over 1,000 stories of places where people stick together because of kindness, and these are the best from each state," said Reader's Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. "In doing so, we learned something amazing, which is that no matter what's going on in the news or social media, the truth is that there's goodness all around us. We hope these stories lift spirits and inspire all of us to be better neighbors, friends and family."

This year's search brought in a record number of submissions with a final tally of 1,077 stories, nearly three times that of 2018.

Reader's Digest's 50 Nicest Places in America are:

Alabama: Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant in Brewton

Alaska: North Pole

Arizona: Kingman

Arkansas: Texarkana

California: Anaheim

Colorado: Pueblo West Women's League in Pueblo West

Connecticut: Clintonville Elementary School in North Haven

Delaware: Estates at Saint Anne's in Middletown

Florida: The Villages

Georgia: The Fugees Academy in Clarkston

Hawaii: Ahuimanu

Idaho: Hidden Springs

Illinois: Fox Point in Barrington

Indiana: Lafayette Transitional Housing Center in Lafayette

Iowa: Lansing Iowa Food Trust in Lansing

Kansas: Cedar House in Abilene

Kentucky: Winchester

Louisiana: Houma

Maine: Bristol

Maryland: Whitehurst Community in Severna Park

Massachusetts: Chiltonville Village in Plymouth

Michigan: Armada

Minnesota: Fertile

Mississippi: Jourdan River Estates in Kiln

Missouri: Columbia

Montana: Ovando

Nebraska: Sehnert's Bakery in McCook

Nevada: Dayton

New Hampshire: Pembroke

New Jersey: Hunterdon County YMCA in Flemington

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: Harding Park in The Bronx

North Carolina: Sunset Hills in Greensboro

North Dakota: Watford City

Ohio: Columbiana

Oklahoma: Country Aire Estates in Broken Arrow

Oregon: Molalla High School in Molalla

Pennsylvania: Delta Pizza in Delta

Rhode Island: Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett

South Carolina: Lake Trollingwood

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Franklin

Texas: Texarkana

Utah: Springville

Vermont: Barre City

Virginia: Colonial Beach

Washington: Kitsap Peninsula

West Virginia: B.A.R.K. Club at Doddridge County High School in West Union

Wisconsin: The Lingonberry Llama Coffee Shop in Belleville

Wyoming: S. Chestnut St. in Casper



To determine the winning places, Reader's Digest editors will consider the voting tally along with the input of a panel of judges that includes David Brooks, op-ed columnist for the New York Times; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America; and Sarah Friar, CEO of NextDoor.

Launched in 2017, the search for Nicest Places has resulted in thousands of stories of a kinder America. In 2017, the heartwarming story of the winning place, Gallatin, Tennessee, was of a growing city struggling to heal painful racial divides when faced with tragedy. In 2018, the winning place told the story of Yassin Terou, a Syrian refugee whose falafel restaurant has become an engine of kindness and charity in Knoxville.

This year, Reader's Digest welcomes Life Extension, a global authority of nutrition, health and wellness, as the first ever sponsor of Nicest Places. In addition, Reader's Digest is partnering with local and national organizations to drive the Nicest Places search including Nextdoor, Feeding America, Catholic Charities, BYUtv's Random Acts, National Association of Counties, Urban Libraries Council, Kind Campaign, American Booksellers Association, Weave, and the Good News Network.

About Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. brand, simplifies and enriches consumers' lives by discovering and expertly selecting the most interesting ideas, stories, experiences and products in health, home, family, food, finance and humor. Reader's Digest is available online at RD.com; in print; via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and tablets; and can be accessed via its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Trusted Media Brands, Inc. comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and enduring expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands, is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit TMBI.com.

About Life Extension

Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For more than 35 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality nutritional vitamins and supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

